Year-long closure along Bangerter Highway to begin within hours

RIVERTON, Utah — There will be no "short-term" traffic headaches along a major northern Utah roadway as a year-long closure is set to begin as early as Friday evening in Riverton.

East and westbound travel at Bangerter Highway and 13400 South will be closed to all traffic to allow crews to construct a freestyle-style interchange that will remove stoplights at the location.

The closure will last through fall 2025 as part of a larger project to convert all Bangerter intersections to interchanges.

While the final closure will start Monday, the Utah Department of Transportation said it could actually begin by 9 p.m. Friday.

During construction, UDOT warns drivers that most left-hand turns from Bangerter will not be allowed, although northbound vehicles can still turn west onto 13400 South.

Detours have been set up for drivers who need to travel across Bangerter Highway at 13400 South.