6 people rescued via helicopter following flash flood near Hatch

HATCH, Utah — Six people had to be flown out of Proctor Canyon, near Hatch, following flash flood waters quickly rising and washing out a road. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says that roadway will now be closed until further notice because it is impassable.

Officials say the six people were out in Proctor Canyon riding side-by-sides, when they were stranded in the canyon. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter had to be called out to assist in their rescue.

The sheriff's office says that anyone who planned on driving or riding through the canyon to not attempt it.