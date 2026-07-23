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Marysvale, Junction elevated to 'READY' status after flash flood warnings

Marysvale, Junction elevated to 'READY' status after flash flood warnings
Courtesy Utah Division of Emergency Management
Marysvale, Junction elevated to 'READY' status after flash flood warnings
Posted

JUNCTION, Utah — Residents in Junction and Marysvale were instructed to prepare to leave at a moment's notice as flash flood warnings were issued. The "READY" status will remain until Thursday evening.

"Conditions can change quickly," the notice states. "Prepare to leave, and leave early if you feel unsafe."

The town of Junction was already under a boil-water advisory following flooding in City Creek and Junction on Tuesday.

Previously, Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency for Beaver, Piute, and Sevier counties as the state worked to deploy resources to protect residents, with the majority of the state under a Flood Watch.

According to the National Weather Service, "Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon will be capable of producing heavy rainfall that can lead to flash flooding."

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