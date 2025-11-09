A calm start with a storm on the way

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
High pressure is keeping things quiet and mild across Utah to start the week. Expect mostly sunny skies and daytime highs running about 10° above normal by Wednesday. Northern Utah will see a few passing high clouds, but overall, it’s smooth sailing for the first half of the week.

Changes arrive late week as a stronger storm system moves in from the west. By Thursday into Friday, expect cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and a good shot at rain in the valleys with snow building up in the mountains.

There’s still a little uncertainty on the storm’s exact track, but most forecasts agree it’ll bring a much more November-like feel to Utah as we head into the weekend. Enjoy the calm before the change!

