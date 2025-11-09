A calm start with a storm on the way

High pressure is keeping things quiet and mild across Utah to start the week. Expect mostly sunny skies and daytime highs running about 10° above normal by Wednesday. Northern Utah will see a few passing high clouds, but overall, it’s smooth sailing for the first half of the week.

Changes arrive late week as a stronger storm system moves in from the west. By Thursday into Friday, expect cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and a good shot at rain in the valleys with snow building up in the mountains.

There’s still a little uncertainty on the storm’s exact track, but most forecasts agree it’ll bring a much more November-like feel to Utah as we head into the weekend. Enjoy the calm before the change!

