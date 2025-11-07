Check real-time SLC flight delays/cancellations during air traffic 'slowdown'

As the planned reduction in air travel takes effect at dozens of airports across the country, including Salt Lake City International Airport, many travelers are worried about delays and cancellations due to the order.

Those flying in or out of Salt Lake City are advised to check with their airlines, but passengers can also access the following site to learn if their flight is affected:

Travelers can see real-time airport status for flights leaving on the current day, or use the tabs at the top to view the following day's flights.

Specific airline delays or cancellations can be accessed by viewing the left column, with flights departing SLC in the middle column. The third column represents the current status of flights arriving in Salt Lake City.