You need your winter coat! A chilly day behind yesterday's storm. The next storm will bring more valley rain & mountain snow on Thursday & Friday. Drying out this weekend, but getting even colder!
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.
Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternooh. Highs: Upper 50s.
Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: near 40.
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