Flash flood warnings issued in southern Utah

The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Warnings for a few areas in southern Utah that received heavy rain Friday afternoon.

One warning was issued for southwestern Garfield County and northwestern Kane County, where 2-3 inches of rain has fallen. The NWS specifically warns of flash flooding risk in the area of U.S. Highway 89 between Long Valley Junction and Hatch. The warning is active until 5 p.m.

WATCH: Friday weather forecast

Another warning was issued for north-central Kane County. It includes the Bull Valley Gorge and Willis Creek slot canyons within Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, as well as the headwaters of the Paria River. The area received between 0.5-0.75 inches of rain during a thunderstorm. The warning lasts until 4:30 p.m.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the NWS wrote.

READ: Train with 95 cars derailed amid heavy rain and flooding in Iron County

The threat of damage due to flash floods is "considerable" in both areas under warning.

Flash Flood Warning including Garfield County, UT, Kane County, UT until 5:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/jBoTKBdxIG — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 16, 2021