Flash flood warnings issued in southern Utah

E. Van Ness | National Park Service
A flash flood runs through the Sulphur Creek area of Capitol Reef National Park on July 13, 2021.
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 16, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Warnings for a few areas in southern Utah that received heavy rain Friday afternoon.

One warning was issued for southwestern Garfield County and northwestern Kane County, where 2-3 inches of rain has fallen. The NWS specifically warns of flash flooding risk in the area of U.S. Highway 89 between Long Valley Junction and Hatch. The warning is active until 5 p.m.

Another warning was issued for north-central Kane County. It includes the Bull Valley Gorge and Willis Creek slot canyons within Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, as well as the headwaters of the Paria River. The area received between 0.5-0.75 inches of rain during a thunderstorm. The warning lasts until 4:30 p.m.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the NWS wrote.

The threat of damage due to flash floods is "considerable" in both areas under warning.

