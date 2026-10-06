Another Warm Day; Mountain T-storms Possible

Isolated showers & t-storms are possible in Western UT & over the mtns today. Warm & dry the rest of the week. A cold fall storm moves in by early next week, bringing cooler, widespread wet weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app