Blue Skies Take Over for the Weekend

Beautiful blue skies and mild weather will dominate the weekend as high pressure builds over the region. Northern Utah will see near-average highs both Saturday and Sunday, while southern Utah stays a few degrees warmer than normal.

With the high pressure in place, valley haze will start to increase early in the week, along with a gradual rise in temperatures. By Veterans Day, expect plenty of sunshine and highs running about 10 degrees above normal.

A change in the weather pattern arrives later in the week as a cold front moves in early Friday. This system will bring increasing moisture from late Thursday into Friday, leading to valley rain and mountain snowfall.

Temperatures will drop from the mid-60s along the Wasatch Front into the mid-50s — right around average for this time of year. Farther south, highs will fall from the 70s back into the 60s, with rain showers likely by Friday.

