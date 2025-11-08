Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blue Skies Take Over for the Weekend

Saturday Morning Weekend Forecast
Posted

Beautiful blue skies and mild weather will dominate the weekend as high pressure builds over the region. Northern Utah will see near-average highs both Saturday and Sunday, while southern Utah stays a few degrees warmer than normal.

With the high pressure in place, valley haze will start to increase early in the week, along with a gradual rise in temperatures. By Veterans Day, expect plenty of sunshine and highs running about 10 degrees above normal.

A change in the weather pattern arrives later in the week as a cold front moves in early Friday. This system will bring increasing moisture from late Thursday into Friday, leading to valley rain and mountain snowfall.

Temperatures will drop from the mid-60s along the Wasatch Front into the mid-50s — right around average for this time of year. Farther south, highs will fall from the 70s back into the 60s, with rain showers likely by Friday.

