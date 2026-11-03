Brian Head still targeting Friday opening as the resort waits for colder temperatures

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Ski season is just around the corner in Utah, but getting those first runs ready is proving to be a challenge.

Brian Head Resort is still targeting Friday, Nov. 6, for its opening day, hoping to become the first Utah resort to welcome skiers and snowboarders this season.

However, a warmer-than-expected weekend storm brought plenty of rain to the mountain, leaving crews counting on colder temperatures and snowmaking to get things ready.

The resort's webcam shows just under eight inches of snow at the snow stake, with better conditions at elevations above 10,000 feet. Lower elevations, including the Navajo base area, saw much wetter conditions.

Tom Pettigrew, general manager of Brian Head Resort, said crews were ready to make snow overnight, but temperatures and humidity never cooperated.

The resort needs a wet-bulb temperature around 28 degrees to make snow. Wet-bulb temperature accounts for both air temperature and humidity, and colder, drier conditions allow snowmaking equipment to produce significantly more snow.

Now, the forecast is offering some hope, with several colder nights ahead. The resort is hoping to supplement the natural snow with man-made snow to reach its opening-day goal.

"We really want to let people know as soon as we can," Pettigrew said. "We're positioning all our efforts for Friday the 6th."

If conditions cooperate, the resort plans to begin the season at Navajo, where its snowmaking infrastructure is already in place. Giant Steps will follow later, as opening that area requires a much bigger effort.

Pettigrew said the resort should have a much better idea of its chances after seeing what crews can accomplish with the colder temperatures overnight.

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