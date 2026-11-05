Cloudy Today, Then a Weekend Warm-Up!

A cloudy, cool November day!

A weak weather system will slide across Utah today, keeping it overcast across most of the north with only a very slight chance of showers. The main impact will be to keep it from warming up, so temps will still hover a little below average.

High pressure will build heading into the weekend and bring a stretch of sunny, warmer weather. Great news if you have outdoor plans and a real treat after it was so stormy the last couple weekends.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cool. Highs: Low 50s.

Thursday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

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