Happy Sunday, Utah!

Cool and quiet weather is in store for Utah today, with clouds sticking around across much of the state.

A weak storm system will move through late Sunday into Monday, bringing a chance of light snow across northern Utah, mainly over the higher terrain. Accumulations are expected to be minimal, with little impact.

High pressure will then build back into the region, keeping conditions mostly dry through Wednesday. A weak system could bring another chance for valley rain and mountain snow on Thanksgiving, mainly across northern Utah.

Southern Utah is expected to remain largely dry.

The next significant storm system remains uncertain, with a stronger pattern change needed before Utah sees another widespread round of precipitation. Stay tuned!

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app