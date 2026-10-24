Cool temperatures stick around this weekend, showers for some

Happy Weekend, Utah!

Active weather continues for some of the state on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across southeastern Utah, spreading into eastern Utah Sunday as a storm system moves across the Desert Southwest.

While the coverage and duration of the showers will be much less than what Utah saw over the past several days, isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

A brief break arrives Monday, with drier conditions and temperatures near seasonal averages. A series of storm systems is expected to move into the region next week, bringing periods of cooler weather and additional precipitation to Utah. The first one arriving in northern Utah Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay near or slightly below seasonal averages. Stay tuned!

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