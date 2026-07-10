Dangerous Heat Wave to Grip Utah

Strong wind gusts and very low humidity are expected to raise the risk of wildfires, especially in southern parts of the state.

A major heat wave is also expected to build this weekend and last into early next week. Temperatures across Utah are forecast to rise well above normal, with many cities reaching or topping 100 degrees by Sunday.

Daytime highs will rival daily and monthly records through Monday. Salt Lake City has a chance to tie or break its all-time high temperature record of 107 degrees.

Because of the dangerous heat, an Extreme Heat Warning will begin Saturday afternoon and continue through the weekend. The hot weather is being caused by a strong high-pressure system moving over Utah. The system is trapping hot air over the region and keeping conditions very dry.

By the middle of next week, weather patterns are expected to change as moisture from the southwest monsoon moves into Utah and southwest Wyoming. That could bring more showers and thunderstorms, especially to southern Utah.

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