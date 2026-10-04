Dry and mild, with weak storms on the way

High pressure remains in place and will keep Utah dry and mild today, with fewer clouds and slightly warmer temperatures.

A weak storm system will move into the region Monday night and Tuesday, bringing a slight cooldown and a very low chance for showers. Rain chances will be highest in the mountains, while most valleys are likely to stay dry.

High pressure is expected to return later in the week, but a more active pattern could develop next weekend with a stronger storm system potentially moving into the region. Stay tuned!

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app