Happy Sunday, Utah!

It'll be a quieter end to the weekend with mostly dry conditions and cooler temperatures following Saturday's storm. High pressure will be overhead, bringing generally mild and pleasant weather. Daytime highs will trend roughly 5 degrees above normal.

Changes arrive Monday as a weak storm brings a chance of valley rain showers and light mountain snow, mainly across northern Utah. Snow will be limited to elevations above 7,000 feet, with little to no impact expected.

A stronger storm system is expected to move into the Southwest Tuesday and continue through Thursday. Southern Utah is favored for the heaviest precipitation, with locally heavy rain and mountain snow possible. Scattered flash flooding is possible on Tuesday in Southwest Utah as well.

Looking ahead, another colder system could bring a chance for valley snow next weekend, although that forecast remains uncertain. Stay tuned.

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