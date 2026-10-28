Dry Midweek Gives Way to a Wet Weekend

Sunny & mostly dry today & tomorrow, then get ready for big changes! A storm moving in from the NW will tap into deep moisture, bringing widespread & possibly heavy precipitation this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming sunny after a few morning clouds. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

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