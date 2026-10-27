Cold case solved: DNA links serial killer Ted Bundy to 1974 murder of Utah teen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Utah cold case tied to notorious serial killer Ted Bundy has been solved.

Fifty-two years to the day her body was found, detectives are closing the investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Melissa Ann Smith. DNA evidence identified Bundy as the killer, investigators revealed Tuesday.

Investigators identify Ted Bundy as the killer of 17-year-old Melissa Ann Smith:

Utah teen's 1974 murder linked to serial killer Ted Bundy

Smith's body was found by hunters in a wooded area bordering Salt Lake and Summit counties on Oct. 27, 1974. The investigation into her murder has remained open since that day, until now.

A recent break in a Utah County cold case is being attributed to the resolution. Investigators say the same DNA profile used to identify Bundy as the killer of Laura Ann Aime was used to solve Smith's murder.

Developments in that case brought the Smith investigation back to the surface and helped resolve the decades-old mystery, Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates said.

Tuesday's announcement was hinted at by Utah County investigators in April, when they announced the closure of the Aime cold case, which was tied to Bundy. At the time, a UCSO detective said the DNA profile used to link Bundy to the murder had been shared with other departments, with the hope that it could lead to closing more cases.

More about the cold case investigation linking Bundy to the death of Laura Aime:

Utah investigators confirm woman found dead in 1974 was the victim of Ted Bundy

Bundy, who is confirmed to have killed and assaulted women across Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah and Florida between 1974 and 1978, confessed to 28 murders but is believed to be responsible for hundreds of deaths.

He was executed by electric chair in Florida in 1989.