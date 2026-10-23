Drying Out, but Staying Cool

Heavy rain is winding down across northern Utah after a wet evening, but flooding concerns remain across southern Utah remain.

Flood warnings remain in effect in parts of southern Utah where streams, washes and other waterways are still running high. Although the heaviest rain has ended, water levels can remain elevated even after the storm shifts.

Rain is expected across parts of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming this morning, while colder temperatures allow snow to fall in the higher elevations.

Mountains above 9,000 feet could pick up 1 to 4 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible in some areas.

Most of the widespread rain and snow will end late Friday morning. However, a few showers could linger across northern Utah, especially near the Utah-Idaho border, into Friday afternoon.

The weekend will stay cooler and somewhat unsettled as another part of the storm system slowly moves across the Desert Southwest. Scattered showers are expected mainly across southeastern Utah on Saturday. By Sunday, the chance for showers could spread north into Utah’s higher terrain.

Temperatures should begin to recover by Monday, with highs returning closer to what is normal for late October.

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