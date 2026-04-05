Mild temperatures for Easter

Expect a sudden shift today as afternoon temperatures climb 5 to 10 degrees above average! A short-lived shot of high pressure will bring warm air to much of the area, keeping daytime highs higher than normal through at least Wednesday.

On Monday, a weak weather disturbance will move east from Southern California into the Desert Southwest. That system will carry moisture into the region, starting with cloud cover in southern Utah and possibly spreading to northern Utah and southwestern Wyoming.

By Monday afternoon, that moisture and some modest storm energy could spark showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains of southern and central Utah. Many lower valleys will stay dry, but dry thunderstorms are possible, especially in southern Utah. Conditions could lead to strong gusty winds in some spots, though widespread severe weather isn’t expected.

After Monday’s disturbance moves out, another ridge of high pressure will build over the region, keeping temperatures warm through Wednesday. Some mountain showers could linger Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most lower elevations should remain dry.

By late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, more moisture is expected to move in from the southwest ahead of a complex weather system off the California coast. Weather models disagree on exactly where the system will go, making predictions less certain. Even with the uncertainty, measurable rain is likely for many areas late in the week.

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