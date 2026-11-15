Enjoy the break: More mountain snow on the way this week

Happy Sunday, Utah!

We'll see a brief break from the unsettled weather today and Monday before another cold storm moves in. Expect dry conditions today with temperatures climbing back to near seasonal averages by this afternoon.

The next storm arrives late Monday into Tuesday, bringing valley rain and mountain snow. Most Utah mountains above 8,000 feet could pick up 4 to 8 inches, with locally up to 10 inches possible across the southern mountains and upper Cottonwoods.

Precipitation should taper off by Wednesday morning before another storm arrives Thursday into Friday.

Forecast confidence is still lower with that late-week system, but some models suggest colder air could drop snow levels toward or even below 5,000 feet by Saturday morning. Stay tuned!

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