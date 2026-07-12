Extreme heat this weekend

Happy weekend, Utah!

The hottest weather of the summer arrives this weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure pushes temperatures well above normal across Utah.

Many valley locations will reach or exceed 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday, with highs running 10 to 15 degrees above average. Several cities could challenge daily temperature records, and a few locations in northern Utah may even approach all-time record highs.

The extreme heat will increase the risk of heat-related illness, so be sure to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and spend time in air-conditioned spaces when possible.

Relief is on the way early next week as monsoon moisture returns. While temperatures will ease slightly, scattered afternoon thunderstorms will develop, bringing the potential for heavy rain and localized flash flooding, especially across southern Utah.