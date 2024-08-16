Flash floods across Utah possible as rain returns this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — After a short break, the rains that caused flooding in parts of Utah earlier this week will return over the weekend, increasing the possibility of flash floods across the state.

The National Weather Service said the forecast shows flash flooding will be possible Saturday afternoon through Monday evening as scattered monsoon thunderstorms develop.

Storms may dump heavy rain capable of producing floods, along with the chances of hail and gusty winds.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. in the following areas:



Beaver County - Southern mountains

- Garfield County - Upper Sevier River valleys

- Garfield County - South central Utah

- Iron County - Zion National Park

- Washington County - Lower Washington County

Those venturing out on hikes, or with other outdoor plans, should monitor the weather and consider alternate plans.