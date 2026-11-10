Flawless Fall Weather-But For How Much Longer?

It's going to be another nice November Day...and it might even look better than yesterday.

Clouds increased overnight ahead of a weak storm cross the north early today. Cooler air moving in with the storm will likely weaken the inversion, scouring out some of the pollution and bringing better air quality.

Any break won't last long. A strong ridge of high pressure will build back over the area this week, keeping it sunny & mild. At the same time, valley inversions will re-develop and maintain valley haze.

A change is on tap this weekend with cooler, wet weather settling in. Valley rain & mountain snow are expected along with an improvement in air quality.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

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