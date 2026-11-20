Snow will be the primary concern for northern Utah as the current storm moves through the state.

Significant snowfall is possible in the mountains, which could make travel difficult on high-elevation roads and mountain passes.

Snow levels will remain around 5,500 to 6,000 feet at first. Colder air will arrive behind the storm Friday evening, allowing snow levels to fall all the way to the valley floors across northern Utah. However, the chances for precipitation will also be decreasing by that time. That means northern Utah valleys have a chance to see accumulating snow Friday night, but widespread or heavy valley snow is not expected.

Southern Utah will see periods of rain and mountain snow through Friday morning before precipitation begins to decrease. Northern Utah will hold onto showers longer, especially in the mountains.

Behind the storm, temperatures will fall sharply.

Some of the coldest temperatures Utah has experienced so far this season are expected Saturday morning in southern Utah and Sunday morning in northern Utah.

The storm will move away from Utah by Saturday, allowing drier weather to return for much of the weekend.

The break will not last long. Another fast-moving storm is expected to reach Utah on Monday, mainly affecting northern and central parts of the state. At this point, the system does not appear likely to produce major rain or snow totals.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app