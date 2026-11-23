Temperatures will stay close to normal for late November through much of the week. A few weak storm systems will move across the state, bringing periods of cloud cover but little rain or snow.

The first system will cross the region today. Most areas will stay dry, although a few light showers or snow showers are possible in the central mountains.

Another weak system will move through Wednesday. It will likely bring more clouds, but little to no measurable rain or snow is expected.

That means Thanksgiving Day should remain relatively calm across much of Utah.

The weather may begin to change after the holiday.

By Friday, moisture from the Pacific Ocean is expected to move into the Pacific Northwest. There is some possibility that moisture could reach far northern Utah, although confidence remains low.

There is more confidence in a series of storms that will begin moving through the region later in the weekend and continue into the following week.

If that pattern develops, Utah could see several opportunities for rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.

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