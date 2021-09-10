Watch
Going, going, gone? Smoke conditions expected to improve in Utah

Mauricio Bahos Vargas / Maranda Jackson-Koeven
Posted at 10:11 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 12:11:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The smoky conditions that have blanketed northern Utah for weeks are expected to improve over the weekend.

Officials with the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City shared the good news in a tweet Friday.

Utah's Department of Environmental Quality also reported the air quality will increase, and that current air conditions throughout most of Utah are in the moderate range. Davis, Salt Lake and Tooele counties remain in "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."

Because of out-of-state wildfires, the state's most populous areas have dealt with a constant haze sitting over northern Utah for over a month. However, with the giant Caldor Fire in California now 53% contained, there is less smoke blowing east towards Utah.

For several hours on Aug. 6, Salt Lake City had the worst air quality in the entire world. While conditions have improved slightly since mid-August, a smoky haze has consistently compromised health conditions and ruined views along the Wasatch Front.

