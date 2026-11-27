Be prepared for a chilly morning if you're heading out shopping early! Otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy & slightly warmer today, so not bad for Black Friday!

A weak storm will brush by tonight & early Saturday, bringing light valley rain & mountain snow, mainly to Northern UT. In general, it looks like a trace to 3 inches in the Northern Mountains with 3 to 6 inches possible in the Cottonwoods. It's expected to be rain below 7,000 feet. Most precipitation should be from Salt Lake County north, although showers could fall as far south as I-70, mainly over the mountains.

It'll dry out Saturday evening into Sunday, so it's looking good if you're travellng over the tail end of the long holiday weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy & mild. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a chance of light rain overnight. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

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