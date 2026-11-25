Looking good for Turkey Day Travel!

Patchy fog is possible in Cache Valley & near the Great Salt Lake but will thin out by mid-morning. If you encounter fog, take it slow, especially on bridges and overpasses which could be slick! Otherwise, mostly cloudy & across Northern & Western Utah today with similar temps to yesterday.

Thanksgiving is looking good! It's expected to be mostly sunny, but still hazy because of valley inversions. Temperatures will be close to or just above average through the weekend.

A storm will brush by Friday night into early Saturday, bringing a chance of valley rain & mountain snow. Precipitation is most likely north of I-80 but lighter showers could spread as far south as Central Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app