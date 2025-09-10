Harmful algal blooms expanding across Utah waters

SALT LAKE CITY — Harmful algal blooms are making a strong showing in Utah this year, with 15 lakes and reservoirs currently under health advisories. State scientists say it appears to be a busier season than usual, and climate conditions may be playing a role.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) monitors 52 water bodies across the state for blooms. Ellen Bailey, an environmental scientist with the DEQ, says awareness has grown since a major outbreak in 2016 at Utah Lake.

“Our monitoring really picked up around 2016 when Utah Lake had a really big bloom,” Bailey said. “It definitely put it on our radar.”

While algal blooms happen every year, Bailey says this season is proving especially active.

“It’s hard to say what normal is, but it can vary year to year,” she explained. “It definitely seems like a pretty busy year this year—higher than we had last year.”

Blooms thrive in certain conditions: hot temperatures, stagnant water, abundant sunshine, and nutrient-rich runoff. With Utah’s climate trending warmer, those factors are lining up more often.

Jon Meyer, assistant state climatologist at the Utah Climate Center, says climate change is extending the window for blooms to form.

“Our spring temperatures are looking more like summer, and our fall temperatures are looking more like summer,” Meyer said. “So we have more days of the year where those conducive temperatures are present. That’s one of the ingredients in the algal bloom recipe that climate change is certainly affecting.”

Here's a list of bodies of water with HAB Advisories, as of Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025:



Mantua Reservoir

Willard Peak Pond

Lost Creek State Park

Adams Reservoir

Matt Warner Reservoir

Calder Reservoir

Decker Lake

Jordan River

Blackridge Reservoir

Deer Creek Reservoir

Utah Lake

Scofield Reservoir

Yuba Lake

Piute Reservoir

Otter Creek Reservoir

Panguitch Lake

Baker Reservoir

North Creek

Virgin River

Sand Hollow Reservoir

You can find the latest data, including a live map and what activities are discouraged or prohibited, at the DEQ's website.

How to Help Reduce Blooms

Experts say residents can play a role in reducing nutrients that feed algae. Some simple steps include:



Use phosphorus-free fertilizer, and use less fertilizer overall.

Pick up pet waste.

Keep yard debris out of storm drains.

Fix leaking septic systems.



What to Do if You Spot a Bloom

If you come across water that looks suspicious, Utah DEQ urges people to stay out of the water, take photos of what you see, and report it by calling 801-536-4123.

