Hazy Sunshine Today; Stormy Weekend Ahead

Another chilly start to a mild November day! In fact, it almost feels like a "fake fall" with afternoon temperatures climbing several degrees above average.

Valley inversions remain in place and will keep it hazy in the northern & western valleys. Moderate air quality is expected through tomorrow, but a storm moving in Saturday will break up the inversions and scour out the bad air.

Valley rain & mountain snow are expected with a fast-moving storm on Saturday. After a break on Sunday & Monday, a colder storm will move in on Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny with valley haze. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Upper 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app