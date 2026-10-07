Holding Off The October Chill!

Great weather to get over the mid-week hump!

Sunny & warm for the rest of the work week with just a slight chance of showers & t-storms over the mountains, mainly in eastern Utah.

Take advantage of the warm weather! A strong, cold storm combined with tropical moisture will bring the threat of widespread heavy rain from late weekend into early next week. The heaviest precipitation will be across central & southern Utah where 1 to 2 inches are possible. As a result, the flash flood threat will increase early next week. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it's a good idea to have a back-up, especially on Sunday.

It's going to get a lot colder with temperatures falling about 20 degrees lower by Monday & Tuesday. Snow levels could drop down to about 8,500 feet.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s/

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