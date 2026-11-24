Dry conditions persist through much of Utah leading up to Thanksgiving, but high pressure is building behind the scenes.

Temperatures will gradually warm with moments of cloud cover, but the forecast remains mainly precipitation-free through Friday.

Late Friday and through the weekend, a couple of weak storms will bring a chance of valley rain and mountain snow across northern Utah. This will impact travel coming home from Thanksgiving plans and will make for some wet roads for most valleys, with slushy conditions through the canyons of northern Utah.

Utah's Weather Authority

Fox 13 forecasters project this weather pattern will also affect travel into the state from Idaho and Wyoming.

The rest of the state will be worry-free all the way through the weekend, until a storm on Monday brings precipitation across the Utah.

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