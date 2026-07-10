Just how hot will it get in Utah this weekend? This hot...

SALT LAKE CITY — Records may be broken this weekend when it comes to the heat across much of Utah, with scorching temperatures forecast through Sunday and beyond.

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An Extreme Heat Warning is scheduled to go into effect for nearly every location in the state starting at noon Saturday, with most cities expected to reach or top 100 degrees by Sunday.

Salt Lake City is expected to flirt with or even break its record high temperature of 107°, set multiple times, most recently in July 2022. Temperatures in the northern valleys on Saturday are forecast to reach 104° and soar even higher on Sunday.

The southern portion of the state will experience highs up to 108° on Saturday, before a slight-ish cool down on Sunday and into next week.

The Utah Weather Authority said this week's hot weather is caused by a strong high-pressure system moving over the state, trapping hot air over the region while keeping conditions very dry.

During the Extreme Heat Warning, heat-related illnesses are likely to increase significantly, with the National Weather Service warning people to drink plenty of fluids, stay inside air-conditioned areas, and avoid being outside during the warmest parts of the day.

Once the heat wave passes, a southwest monsoon is forecast to move through Utah, which could bring rain and thunderstorms to the state.

