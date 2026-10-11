'Life-threatening' flash floods possible after warning issued in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Washington County that includes Zion National Park and surrounding areas on Sunday.

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The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. and covers east central Washington County and west central Kane County.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain and flash flooding had already been reported in the areas under the warning, with between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain having already fallen.

According to the NWS, life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses are possible.

Anyone driving in the area should turn around when seeing flooding as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.