Massive RedWest country music festival in Salt Lake City evacuated due to severe weather

SALT LAKE CITY — Tens of thousands of people were forced to take shelter Saturday evening as a storm hit Salt Lake City.

The "RedWest" music festival is in its second of three days at the Utah State Fairpark.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m., attendees were notified the festival's mobile app that the shows would be paused temporarily. Organizers then announced on social media that everyone was told to gather their belongings, leave the venue and take shelter. They urged all attendees to follow the directions of event staff.

They later said there are UTA buses standing by on 300 North.

