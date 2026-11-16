Mild Day Before Mountain Snow & Valley Rain Move In

One more mild day before a series of storms move in!

Southerly flow ahead of the first storm will help temps climb 5 to 10 degrees above average today. Take advantage of it! Cooler, wet weather settles in tomorrow.

Widespread valley rain & mountain snow is expected Tuesday. After a break Wednesday, a colder storm brings more rain & snow Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Becoming cloudy with a 50% chance of rain after midnight. Lows: Near 50.

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