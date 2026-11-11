Mild Mid-Week Stretch Before Wet Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. — It's going to be sunny & mild today, so just about perfect weather for Veterans Day! Great news if you're heading out to any events honoring our armed forces. A lot of folks have the day off, so that's an added bonus!

A bump in the road is the fact that inversions will strengthen a bit today & tomorrow with increasing valley haze. Moderate air quality is forecast in the northern valleys. South winds will increase ahead of an approaching storm on Friday and weaken the inversions.

Bad air will get scoured out as the first in a series of storms moves in on Saturday. Widespread valley rain & high elevation mountain snow is expected, along with about a 10 degree drop in temperatures.

After a break on Sunday & Monday, another storm will bring more wet weather on Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny with valley haze. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Clear & cool. Lows: Mid 40s.

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