Monday: Mild Temps & Moderate Air Quality

We're coming off a beautiful weekend & luckily we'll hang onto the nice weather!

In fact, with high pressure dominating the weather pattern, it's going to stay mostly sunny & mild this week. Most temps will climb well above average.

The problem is that this time of year, temperature inversions begin to develop. That's when a layer of warmer air aloft traps in relatively cooler air in the valleys. When that happens, particulates and pollution get trapped, resulting in valley haze. A weak storm will brush by Northern Utah tomorrow and hopefully bring a little improvement in air quality. Otherwise, air quality will likely be moderate most of the week.

As of now, it doesn't look like any bigger storms will move through until late in the weekend or early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & mild. High: Near 70.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app