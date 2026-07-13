Monsoon Moisture Brings Storms and Flood Risk

After a record-breaking weekend, the biggest weather concern this week will be the risk for flash-flooding.

The moisture has already reached southern Utah, where strong storms developed Sunday. The monsoon moisture will continue spreading north through Tuesday. The extra moisture, combined with daytime heat, is expected to create more showers and thunderstorms, especially in mountain areas and across southern Utah.

Rain chances are expected to continue through the rest of the week and into early next week. While the wetter weather could help lower wildfire danger, it could also increase the risk of flash flooding, especially in southern Utah.

Winds are expected to shift from the south to the northwest Tuesday afternoon. Thunderstorms in southern Utah are likely to weaken late at night before new storms develop again Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The added moisture is also expected to bring slightly cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels across the state.

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