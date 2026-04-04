Nice holiday forecast

By the weekend, an area of high pressure will bring warmer and dry conditions. Temperatures are expected to climb steadily, reaching about 10 degrees above normal by Monday and 15 degrees above average by Tuesday.

Some light showers could develop over higher elevations in central and southern Utah on Monday, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in northern Utah by Tuesday.

The middle to late part of next week will likely bring a shift back to cooler, unsettled weather. The exact details remain uncertain, as weather models remain inconclusive.

One possibility involves a Canadian storm system moving south into Utah. Another involves a low pressure system drifting into the Desert Southwest, which could bring clouds and rain depending on its path.

Confidence is high that temperatures will drop and conditions will turn more unsettled by midweek, but it's still too early to know exactly how the weather will unfold.

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