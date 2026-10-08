One Last Summer Encore Before Weekend Storms

Warm & mostly dry through Friday. A storm tapping into tropical moisture will bring rainy, cooler weather this weekend and into early next week. Heavy rain is possible along with high elevation snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app