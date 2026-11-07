Quiet weather continues across Utah, with haze building next week

Happy Weekend, Utah!

We're in for a stretch of mostly quiet weather, with dry conditions and gradually warming temperatures expected through much of next week. The reason for the quiet weather is that high pressure is strengthening across the West.

That high-pressure pattern will bring a gradual warmup this weekend and into next week. But as temperatures warm above the valleys, inversions could begin to strengthen, allowing haze and poorer air quality to develop in valley locations.

A weak weather disturbance could brush northern Utah late Tuesday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and potentially helping mix out some of that haze. However, little in the way of precipitation is expected.

Looking farther ahead, forecast models are hinting at a pattern change late next week as a storm system moves inland from the West Coast. That could bring cooler temperatures and a better chance for precipitation across Utah heading into next weekend. Stay tuned!

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