Salt Lake City breaks record-high daily temperature

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday was the hottest July 9 Salt Lake City has ever experienced, breaking a 28-year record.

The National Weather Service reported that the daily temperature record was broken Saturday afternoon, reaching 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The previous record was 102°F in 1994.

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service confirmed an all-time statewide high temperature of 117 in St. George from last summer after an "exhaustive review."

Saturday morning's full weather forecast: