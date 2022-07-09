Watch Now
Salt Lake City breaks record-high daily temperature

Posted at 4:34 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 18:37:57-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday was the hottest July 9 Salt Lake City has ever experienced, breaking a 28-year record.

The National Weather Service reported that the daily temperature record was broken Saturday afternoon, reaching 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The previous record was 102°F in 1994.

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service confirmed an all-time statewide high temperature of 117 in St. George from last summer after an "exhaustive review."

