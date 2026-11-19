The first round of showers will begin across northwestern Utah early Thursday before spreading across northern and southwestern parts of the state.

Snow levels Thursday are expected to remain around 5,000 to 6,500 feet, keeping most of the accumulating snow in the mountains.

There appears to be a break in the precipitation for part of Friday before another round arrives Friday evening. This second wave will bring colder air into Utah, allowing snow levels to fall close to the valley floors.

Northern Utah will once again have the best chance for precipitation. Areas along the central Wasatch Front, Wasatch Mountains and the Interstate 15 corridor through central Utah could see snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

The northern Utah mountains are expected to receive generally 1 to 2 feet of snow. Some areas of the Wasatch and Bear River mountains could receive more than 20 inches, with isolated totals approaching near 3 feet.

Southern Utah's mountains are expected to receive around 4 to 10 inches, with locally higher totals possible near Brian Head.

Most lower valleys are expected to receive little accumulation. Generally, an inch or less is expected, although some benches could pick up as much as 3 inches.

The storm will move out Saturday, giving Utah a brief break in the weather Saturday afternoon.

Another weaker system could brush northern Utah on Sunday with few impacts. A faster-moving storm may then cross the state Monday, potentially bringing another round of precipitation to northern and central Utah.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app