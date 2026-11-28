Happy long weekend, Utah! We hope you've had an enjoyable and safe Thanksgiving.

A weak storm system is bringing light valley rain and mountain snow this morning before drier weather returns Sunday.

A high wind warning is in effect for gusts of 50 to 60 mph from Castle Dale and Orangeville south toward Fremont Junction. The strongest winds are expected between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with dangerous travel possible along State Route 10, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Another weak system moves through Monday, clipping far northern Utah, followed by a potentially stronger storm Tuesday through Thursday. Southern Utah could see the most significant precipitation, with valley rain and mountain snow above 7,500 to 8,000 feet. Stay tuned!

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