Great news if you're driving: High pressure will keep it mild & dry through Thanksgiving. So, likely no weather-related problems getting to Grandma's house this week.

A weak storm brushing by the north will bring a chance of valley rain & mountain snow late Friday & early Saturday. The best chance will be north of Interstate 80, but light showers could fall as far south as Central Utah.

It should dry out again on Sunday, then a more active weather pattern will likely set up next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

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