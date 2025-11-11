Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny & mild for Veterans Day!- Tuesday, November 11
Not only a holiday from bad weather, but also sunny & mild: great news for Veterans Day! Winds increase on Thursday ahead of a storm that'll bring valley rain & mountain snow to the north on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming sunny after a few morning clouds. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

