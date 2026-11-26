Happy Turkey Day!

After a chilly start, it's going to be mostly sunny & mild for Turkey Day. Something to be thankful for, especially if you're traveling for the holiday!

Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of a weak storm that will brush by, bringing light valley rain and mountain snow to the north Friday Night into Saturday morning. A few showers may fall as far south as Central Utah. Any snow is expected to remain above 8,000 feet.

It's going to dry out again Sunday with temps still running several degrees above average through the weekend. A series of weak storms could bring more wet weather by early next week, although as of right now it looks like any precipitation would be light.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thanksgiving Day: Patchy fog possible in the morning. Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s,.

ST. GEORGE

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny & mild. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

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