The heat was on! Salt Lake City records warmest summer ever

SALT LAKE CITY — If it felt hotter than it's ever been in Salt Lake City over the summer, that's because it was.

The National Weather Service made if official Thursday, saying it was the warmest meteorological summer ever at its temperature measuring site at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

According to the Salt Lake City office of the NWS, a meteorological summer covers the months of June, July and August.

The average temperature recorded was 81.5 degrees Fahrenheit, beating the previous record of 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit set in 2017 and 2021.

"For those of us in Salt Lake, of course, we're seeing exceptional warmth for, for what would be the start of this fall. So here anyway, it's very, very warm. And we know across the globe as well, that temperatures on average are higher today than they were a decade ago, or five decades ago," said Jim Steenburgh, a professor with the University of Utah Department of Atmospheric Sciences.

Even though the days of summer have been winding down, Salt Lake City has been feeling lately. A "heat dome" settling over the area will mean Utah will deal with temperatures over 100 degrees throughout the Labor Day Weekend.

On Wednesday, Salt Lake City hit 102 degrees, setting a new daily record for Aug. 31 and shattering the old mark of 98 degrees set back in 1950. It was the 27th time the city hit triple-digit temperatures in 2022, which is also a record that is expected to be added to over the weekend.

While residents feel the heat while outside during the day, it's the temperatures at night that are concerning to Steenburgh.

"It's the warmth at night that, to me, has been the biggest, most impressive aspect of this summer; is we just are not cooling off at night. And that has serious implications for comfort and also for energy use."